Cork GAA & Statkraft announce Partnership

4 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork GAA and Statkraft have announced a partnership which will put a clear focus on the importance of a renewable future in the region.

The two Cork organisations have come together to showcase Cork as a leading and innovative renewables hub and to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to a greener future.

Speaking at the launch, Kevin O’Donovan, MD of Statkraft Ireland and UK said, “We are thrilled to partner with Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which is a renowned and valued institution and the centre of Cork’s sporting culture. This partnership is all about future potential. The potential of a future powered by renewables. The potential of Cork as a leading renewables hub and the potential of this sector to provide an exciting, rewarding career for the people of the region.”

“Statkraft is leading the way in Ireland in developing and building renewable energy projects, and we are excited to grow even further. Based in Cork, we are committed to the area, with over 130 talented and passionate staff members working in our offices. We are looking forward to working with Cork GAA at Páirc Uí Chaoimh over the next three years to establish and develop a relationship that puts a renewable and greener future at it’s core.”

Commenting at the launch Kevin O’Donovan, CEO Cork GAA noted “We are delighted to partners with Statkraft as we focus on a greener future. Cork GAA is focused on a greener future here in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and throughout the wider Cork GAA community. Statkraft are joining us in supporting our drive towards a more environmentally friendly stadium and we look forward to the next three years.”

Statkraft entered the Irish market in 2018 and since then has tripled both its workforce and development portfolio. It develops, owns, and operates renewable energy projects across the technologies of onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, battery storage and grid services.

The three-year partnership between the two organisations will focus on: the promotion of Cork as a national hub for renewable energy generation; encouraging and supporting careers within the local renewable energy industry; sustainability measures across the stadium; green match days, as well as other activities.

Captions:

Kevin O’Donovan, CEO Cork GAA with Kevin O’Donovan MD of Statkraft Ireland and UK with children from Ballintemple National School at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Statkraft and Cork GAA announce a new partnership that shines a light on a renewable future here in Cork

Christina Fox, VP Business Support Statkraft Ireland, Kevin O’Donovan, CEO Cork GAA, Sinéad O’Keeffe, Commercial Director Cork GAA and Kevin O’Donovan MD of Statkraft Ireland in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Statkraft and Cork GAA announce a new partnership that shines a light on a renewable future here in Cork