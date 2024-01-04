Dell Technologies Cork team supports local NGOs including Marymount University Hospital and Hospice

4 January 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Dell Technologies team members raise nearly €400,000 for charities in 2023

The Dell Technologies team has come together once again to support local and national communities in Ireland with a large number of fundraising events and initiative taking place across 2023.

Across its three campuses in Cherrywood, Cork and Limerick, team members directly raised close to €400,000 for community charities throughout Ireland. They also generously donated over 48,000 hours or 6,000 work days throughout the year to causes close to their hearts.

In Cork, the Dell Technologies team supported both local and national initiatives by hosting a number of fundraising events and sharing their time and expertise with charity partners.

To support the vital work of Marymount University Hospital and Hospice in Cork, a team of volunteers took on a challenging 137km cycle from the Dell Cork campus to Dingle. This year’s annual cycle raised vital funds to support the exceptional work of Marymount Hospice in palliative care and support for the Cork community.

In recognition of the inspiring work undertaken by Barnardos and its team of volunteers to support the wellbeing of vulnerable children in Ireland, Dell Technologies continued its close relationship with the children’s charity.

In September, for Barnardo’s Giving Day, Dell held a music bingo fundraiser for the charity on its Cork campus. Together with events across our Cherrywood and Limerick campuses it raised much needed donations to support vulnerable families and children.

An annual back-to-school collection in aid of the charity was generously supported by Cork based team members who provided a range of school supplies from calculators to lunchboxes for children in need across Ireland.

Bob Savage, Cork Site Leader for Dell Technologies hosted the company’s annual Special Olympics All Ireland quiz with an hour of fun and laughter helping to raise €8,000 for the charity.

During the course of the year, the Dell Cork team were also involved in supporting a number of other charity partners including the BUMBLEance Children’s Ambulance Service, Age Action, Focus Ireland, Pieta, the Samaritans and Cuanlee Women’s Refuge.

Bob Savage, Regional CIO for EMEA and Cork Site Leader, Dell Technologies, commented, “It’s been another incredible year at Dell Technologies in which our team members in Cork as well as those in Cherrywood and Limerick have helped transform people’s lives by unlocking the power of innovation. Across 2023 our team members have also sought to create a positive social impact within the communities in which we operate.

“In 2024, we’ll continue to work with those within the community providing vital services to those in need both here in Cork and across the country. As we mark the 35 years of our campus in Cork, I’d like to extend a deep and heartfelt thank you to all our team who have made this year a year of remarkable progress, not just in the workplace, but also for those in the communities in which we live and work.”