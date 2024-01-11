Lord Mayor of Cork presented with the new 2024 Lord Mayoral car, a Ford Mustang Mach-E

11 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Kieran McCarthy was this weekpresented with the 2024 Lord Mayoral car, a fully electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Extended Range AWD, by Padraig Duane, Fleet Business Manager of Henry Ford & Son Ltd.

This is the third year that an electric vehicle is being used to support the Lord Mayor of Cork’s duties, highlighting Cork City Council’s commitment to promoting a sustainable city for all.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Kieran McCarthy said:” “History and innovation are two core elements, which are important to the essence of Cork. I am very thankful to Henry Ford & Son Ltd for continuing the tradition of supplying the Lord Mayoral car for the upcoming year.

Since coming into office last June, I have attended and spoken at over 870 events – over 35 events a week – across the city. The provision of an electric car has very much assisted me in the carrying out of my duties. It is also important for my office to support innovation in sustainability. The ownership numbers of electric vehicles in the city has significantly risen in a few short years. As part of my work this year I have put a strong emphasis on the need to reduce carbon emission through sustainable travel solutions”.

The Mustang Mach-E fully electric SUV has a range of over 600km and will be charged on-site in City Hall. Driving the Mustang Mach-E leads to an approx. 50% cut in running costs compared to driving a petrol or diesel engine in a similar-sized vehicle.

John Manning, Market Lead, Henry Ford & Son Ltd. said: “For 2024, we are honoured to continue the tradition of providing our City’s Lord Mayoral car – a long-standing tradition stretching back more than 80 years that is truly unique on the island of Ireland and testament to Ford’s long and enduring history in the country. We are delighted that Lord Mayor Kieran McCarthy will be using our premium all-electric SUV, the Mustang Mach-E, one of the most exciting models to carry the Ford name. This purpose-built all-electric vehicle is unmistakably a Mustang with great driving credentials. It is also feted for its level of safety, achieving a maximum 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating. The car also received a 5-star Green NCAP rating that promotes the development of cars that are clean, energy efficient and have a minimal environmental impact.”

“Go n-éirí an bóthar leat, Lord Mayor McCarthy – we wish you many kilometres of safe and emission-free driving in your Mustang Mach-E”.