Major boost for Cork Village as €13.5 million Castlemartyr Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade to get underway

26 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Investment will enable growth and development in the area

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is proud to announce that works will soon commence on a €13.5m upgrade of the Castlemartyr Wastewater Treatment Plant. Once operational, the modernised wastewater treatment plant will improve the quality of the water discharged in the River Kiltha, ensuring compliance with national and EU environmental regulations, and will also support the long-term sustainable growth and development of Castlemartyr.

Speaking about the project, Uisce Éireann’s Infrastructure Delivery Programme Manager, Esther White said:

“This investment is yet another example of Uisce Éireann’s commitment to the delivery of critical infrastructure to support local communities across Cork to thrive – accommodating future growth whilst protecting the environment. Ending raw sewage discharges and improving wastewater treatment for communities across the country are priorities for Uisce Éireann. We are making huge strides in addressing these issues and we are now seeing real and tangible benefits from the unprecedented level of investment in this essential infrastructure.”

“The works will be carried out by EPS and will take over two years to complete. The project is set to benefit County Cork for decades to come and we would like to thank the local community for their support and co-operation as we carry out this work.”

The project will involve upgrading the existing plant and its associated structures to serve a population equivalent of 3,200. This involves the construction of new inlet works, storm tank, secondary and tertiary treatment, as well as connecting the existing outfall pipe to safely discharge treated wastewater into the River Kiltha.

