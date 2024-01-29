“Loan” of Leo Murphy’s personal belongings from Manchester Council an unacceptable arrangement

29 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin local area representative for Ballincollig and candidate in Cork City South West, Joe Lynch, has described reports that the return of personal belongings of Leo Murphy to Cork are contingent on a long-term ‘loan’ arrangement with Tameside Council in Manchester as “disgraceful and laughable”.

Joe Lynch said:

“Earlier this month, the Lord Mayor announced to Cork City Council that he would be travelling to Manchester to receive personal items belonging to Commandant Leo Murphy. This was very welcome news.

“What he did not tell us and was not made public at that time, but has been reported but the Echo this weekend, is that this appears to be contingent on some sort of ‘loan’ arrangement with Tameside Council in Manchester. This is utterly laughable.

“A native of Ballincollig and a hero of the War of Independence, Leo Murphy was killed by the Manchester Regiment at Waterfall in 1921. Personal items were taken from his body by those British forces effectively as war trophies.

“Leo Murphy’s personal belongings belong in Cork and to the people of Cork. That the should be now ‘loaned’ to Cork City Council is an utterly laughable and quite frankly disgraceful arrangement.

“Tameside Council should be told where to go, and Cork City Council should make it clear to them that Leo Murphy’s belongings belong to the people of Cork, that they are taking ownership of them and that it is in Cork that they will remain.”