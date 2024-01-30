Top 6 Ways To Avoid Plagiarism In Essay Writing

30 January 2023

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

In modern times, plagiarism is an original sin, as it removes the question of purity from the academic world. This eludes the hard work and patience that scholars put into making a good essay paper. Therefore, people in the educational field look to eradicate the problem from the world.

Consequently, universities and colleges look to defend the core moral principles of academic writing. Moreover, if you are having issues with removing plagiarism from your essay, you should look at the next section. We will give you tips on removing the problems from the paper.

Hence, it will help you increase the quality of your paper and assist you in getting an A+ in the coursework. So, let’s begin the discussion in the next part.

Ways To Avoid Plagiarism In Essay Writing

Plagiarism is a big issue in the modern world. It prevents people from creating proper papers that will assist you in getting good grades in the coursework. Furthermore, certain grades are allocated for citations and references in many institutions. Hence, you need to correct the issues in the paper to make it presentable.

Here are a few ways to avoid plagiarism in essay writing –

Tip 1: Cite Your Sources Properly

One of the things you need to do is cite your sources properly, especially regarding citations and references. References prove that you have taken the information from certain scholars’ work and are giving credit to them. It is a way of appreciating the hard work of scholars. Therefore, at the end of the paper, you need to make a reference list and add all your sources.

Furthermore, you should also add in-text citations through the body part in the places you included the information. This will help you eradicate the immediate issue of plagiarism from the paper. Also, you can ensure that your paper looks informational and well-organized. For this, you can use Google Scholar and JSTOR to copy the references and in-text citations to add them to your paper.

Tip 2: Paraphrase The Information

Another thing you can do is paraphrase all the information that you read on the internet. It is the best way to avoid plagiarism in the paper. You can use synonyms and try to explain the events in your way. This applies to quotes, as you can change it and add it to your paper.

Furthermore, you can also write a summary of the whole context. It can tone down the complexities of plagiarism. For this, you try to write like you do in literature. Consequently, it will make your paper readable and enhance the information quality. Many writers use paraphrasing to include quotes and information from various places. So, if you cannot do it, you can get the help of professionals like the essay writing service FreshEssays. They are the masters of writing plagiarism-free, high-quality essays.

Tip 3: Use An Online Tool

One of the biggest helps with plagiarism comes from using an online tool, Turnitin. It is the platform where you can check the plagiarism content in your paper. They show where you have got the information. Hence, you can change those sections and paraphrase them.

Consequently, next time, there won’t be any red lines in the paper. Most professors today use the platform to check the plagiarism content in student papers. After that, they grade the paper. Eventually, if there is a hint of plagiarism, they may cancel your paper. So, use the tool to correct the mistakes in the paper and build a plagiarism-free essay paper.

Tip 4: Use Critical Thinking In The Paper

Every professor around the world wants their students to practice free thinking and, more so, enhance their critical thinking. This allows the students to analyze all the events in the essay critically. The perceptions will enable you to showcase the events through your eyes. This way, you can make a paper your way.

However, it has the opposite effect. It leads to zero plagiarism in the paper. When you analyze the information, you are setting your own tone in the paper. That way, the chances of getting red lines will be less than zero. Therefore, you should practice critical thinking to deliver your “Barbaric Yawp” in the paper. In return, you will have an authentic paper to present to the professor.

Tip 5: Plan And Strategize Your Research Work

When you start your essay, you devote much time to collecting information through rigorous research work. Therefore, you should commit much of your time to doing proper research. You can use platforms like Google Scholar and JSTOR to find relevant articles and journals. Also, there are other places like government and organization websites where information is easy to access.

Consequently, if you plan the whole writing, then you can avoid plagiarism in the paper. This is because most mistakes happen in the eleventh hour when you are in a hurry and make sloppy mistakes. However, if you go down a strategy, then even in issues, you can contact your professors or visit the library to gain information. This way, you can create an authentic essay paper where plagiarism isn’t an issue.

Tip 6: Make Notes During The Research Work

Another way to avoid plagiarism in the paper is by taking notes of the information collected. When you do so, you get an idea of what you must write in the paper. You can do it like Elsa, 2023, and then write the whole thing in your own words on the sheet. This constant notetaking helps you develop your own set of ideas and words to include in the essay.

Therefore, you can note down all the information you gained from chapters, journals, and articles and store it properly. Later, when you start writing, you can easily locate your sources for reference purposes. In addition, you will be able to create a high-quality essay copy. Moreover, you can also take class notes from your professor, which might also help you write properly.

The Bottom Line

In the end, we can say plagiarism is a sin that one can avoid. For that, they need to follow the things mentioned in the above discussions. The following tips will help you to score high on the paper and set an example in the class. In addition, it will teach you about morals and practice of hard work and ethics. So, use the knowledge to good effect and get an A+ in the paper.