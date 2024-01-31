Leevale A.C. athlete extends his own Irish U23 Indoor Long Jump record in the Czech Republic.

31 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Reece Ademola (Leevale A.C.) has extended his own Irish U23 Indoor Long Jump record last evening in the Czech Republic.

Competing at the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Ostrava, the 20-year-old from Cork finished third with a massive opening round leap of 7.93m.

The performance adds 7cm to his previous record, which he set only a week ago at the Aarhus Sprint’n’Jump meeting in Denmark.

World and Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece won the competition with a best jump of 8.09m.

Ademola, who is a student at Munster Technological University, currently sits third on the Irish senior indoor All-Time list behind only Adam McMullen (7.99m PB) and Ciaran McDonagh (8.00m NR).

Earlier this month at the 123.ie National U20 and U23 Indoor Championships in TUS International Arena, Athlone, he won gold in the U23 Long Jump with a 7.17m championship record.

Sarah Lavin (Emerald A.C.) was also in action at the meet in the Women’s 60m Hurdles. The Limerick athlete finished third in 7.93 seconds, just 0.02 outside her personal best set last weekend in Kazakhstan.