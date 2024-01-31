First of Major Deliveries of Bespoke Electricity Cable for Celtic Interconnector Successfully Completed

31 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

In a significant milestone for the Celtic Interconnector, the subsea link connecting the electricity grids of Ireland and France, the first deliveries of bespoke onshore high voltage alternating current electricity cable has been successfully transported from the manufacturing facility in Belgium to Cork.

When complete, the project being developed by electricity grid operator EirGrid and its French counterpart Réseau de Transport d’Électricité, will allow the import and export of enough electricity to power 450,000 homes, connecting Ireland’s electricity system to mainland Europe for the first time.

The transportation of the electricity cables via sea from the manufacturing facility in Belgium, into Cork Harbour at Ringaskiddy deep water port, marks a crucial step in the implementation of this ambitious project. The high voltage alternating current cable has been specifically designed for the onshore aspect of the project.

This project will make Ireland a key participant in developing an integrated energy system for Europe, helping promote the adoption of renewable energy for a low-carbon energy future, in line with Government targets, and EirGrid’s ambition to ensure up to 80% of Ireland’s energy comes from renewables by 2030. The project will enable Ireland to export renewable energy, while securing affordable, secure and sustainable energy for citizens here.

The critical nature of this project has been recognised by the EU which has partly funded it through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) – a fund to develop Europe’s energy, transport and digital networks.

Speaking following the successful unloading of the cable drums and subsequent delivery to the project, EirGrid’s chief infrastructure officer, Michael Mahon said the successful delivery was thanks to “planning” and “collaboration”.

“The planning and collaboration of this delivery between the project’s stakeholders, including the project team, contractors, logistics partners, port authorities and An Garda Síochána, has ensured a safe and positive transfer of the electricity cables from Belgium to Ringaskiddy, and on to the project.

“This achievement signifies a major step forward in delivering this crucial energy connection to Europe. This project will make our electricity supply more secure, directly connecting the Irish grid to mainland Europe and helping us to meet our growing electricity demand. We would like to express our gratitude to all the stakeholders involved in helping us to achieve this latest milestone”.

The remaining deliveries of electricity cable are scheduled to take place over the coming weeks, facilitating the construction team to continue apace with ensuring that this project maintains its scheduled completion date in 2026.