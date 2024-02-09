15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
9th February, 2024

SPORT: 40th anniversary of Cork City FC

9 February 2024
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Kieran McCarthy hosted a civic reception for Cork City FC, to mark their 40th anniversary

Ten years ago, when the club celebrated its 30th anniversary, it became the first League of Ireland club from the city to do so, so to reach 40 is yet another precious milestone. A host of friends, sponsors, staff and the two senior teams joined the Lord Mayor and Chief Executive Ann Doherty to celebrate this achievement last night, Thursday, February 8.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Kieran McCarthy and Ann Doherty, Chief Executive Cork City Council presenting CEO of Cork City FC Dermot Usher with a silver tray to mark the occasion.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

CEO of Cork City FC, Dermot Usher speaking at the civic reception.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

From left: Anne Nash, Corporate Events, Cork City FC; Orla McSweeney, Physio, Cork City FC and Trish Hanley, Head Coach, Women’s team.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Kieran McCarthy presented the Men’s Senior Team with their individual jeries to mark the occasion of the civic reception.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

Cork City FC’s Brad Wade signing autographs for City supporters Jack Healy and Cormac Kenny from Carrigtwohill.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

The Lord Mayor said: “It is appropriate that the first event to mark the club’s 40th anniversary is being held here in City Hall as in the words of the founding Chairman, Jim Hennebry, Cork City FC ‘was conceived in the Cork Lord Mayor’s office, the idea being mooted by the late Hugh Coveney (RIP) with Joe Delaney (RIP) FAI and Pat O’Brien, President of FAI (RIP). Although it was born in Bundoran at the League of Ireland AGM in July 1984’. “

The Lord Mayor acknowledged “that much credit for the club’s longevity must go to FORAS, who stepped in to ensure the continuation of Cork City FC ahead of the 2010 season.” He also thanked the many loyal fans, supporters and sponsors, without whom the club would simply not be able to function.

Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty told supporters that “Cork City FC is an organisation that can and does have a positive impact in the city”.

“And whilst it’s the senior teams that might make the headlines, I know Cork City FC is also doing great work at a community level to make football inclusive for all and to have an impact beyond football,” he said.

AREA: CORK CITY, INDEPENDENT, NEWS, POLITICS, SPORT
Douglas Branch of Bank of Ireland is latest of 16 hybrid working hubs
Previous Post
Londis is searching for Cork’s Fittest Superstars
Next Post