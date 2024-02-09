SPORT: 40th anniversary of Cork City FC

9 February 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Kieran McCarthy hosted a civic reception for Cork City FC, to mark their 40th anniversary

Ten years ago, when the club celebrated its 30th anniversary, it became the first League of Ireland club from the city to do so, so to reach 40 is yet another precious milestone. A host of friends, sponsors, staff and the two senior teams joined the Lord Mayor and Chief Executive Ann Doherty to celebrate this achievement last night, Thursday, February 8.

The Lord Mayor said: “It is appropriate that the first event to mark the club’s 40th anniversary is being held here in City Hall as in the words of the founding Chairman, Jim Hennebry, Cork City FC ‘was conceived in the Cork Lord Mayor’s office, the idea being mooted by the late Hugh Coveney (RIP) with Joe Delaney (RIP) FAI and Pat O’Brien, President of FAI (RIP). Although it was born in Bundoran at the League of Ireland AGM in July 1984’. “

The Lord Mayor acknowledged “that much credit for the club’s longevity must go to FORAS, who stepped in to ensure the continuation of Cork City FC ahead of the 2010 season.” He also thanked the many loyal fans, supporters and sponsors, without whom the club would simply not be able to function.

Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty told supporters that “Cork City FC is an organisation that can and does have a positive impact in the city”.

“And whilst it’s the senior teams that might make the headlines, I know Cork City FC is also doing great work at a community level to make football inclusive for all and to have an impact beyond football,” he said.