Douglas Branch of Bank of Ireland is latest of 16 hybrid working hubs

9 February 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Investment of €300,000 in Douglas provides 36 additional work spaces

Bank of Ireland has recently launched the latest addition to its nationwide network of hybrid working hubs. The new hub, based at the Bank of Ireland Douglas in Cork, provides a range of hot desks and meeting rooms for all Bank of Ireland colleagues whether based in the region or visiting from other areas.

Depending on their role, most Bank of Ireland colleagues can work from a combination of home, central office locations, and a network of hybrid working hubs. The Douglas hub complements 15 other Bank of Ireland hybrid working hubs in Balbriggan, Ballycoolin, College Green Atrium, Dundalk, Galway, Gorey, Limerick, Mullingar, Naas, Newbridge, Newlands Cross, Northern Cross, Omagh, Santry and Swords.

Douglas is the sixteenth remote working location opened by Bank of Ireland since 2021 and will provide desk space for 36 colleagues. To date, the Bank has invested €2.5 million in its hub network, focused on IT upgrades, reconfiguration and building refurbishments.

Speaking at the launch of the new Cork hub, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, TD, said:

“I was delighted to launch Bank of Ireland’s Cork hybrid working hub in Douglas Village Shopping Centre and meet with staff using the hub. Bank of Ireland’s investment in their Douglas hub shows both a commitment to hybrid working and also in the people and talent that we have here in Cork. The flexibility which hybrid working affords to both employees and employers, in both the private and public sectors, opens up more jobs and opportunities to people right across the country.”

Bank of Ireland Group Chief Executive Myles O’ Grady said:

“Our ambition is to be one of the best places to work in Ireland, and there are three core elements to this – hybrid working, progressive people policies, and competitive pay.

“Hybrid working, which offers many of our colleagues greater flexibility as to how they work, is therefore a big part of offering as an employer. We’re committed to our flexible approach because it works. It is good for our colleagues and makes commercial sense, and these are the reasons why we continue to invest in it.

“On top of this, opening hybrid hubs in large regional centres like Cork also means that we can better attract talent from right across the country. That’s really important for the future development of our business. Talent is everywhere, and these hubs help us find skilled people in all parts of the country.”

The latest survey[1] of Bank of Ireland colleagues showed that 85% feel that the hybrid working model supports balancing work and personal commitments, up 3% on the previous year.

