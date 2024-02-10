Londis is searching for Cork’s Fittest Superstars

10 February 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Event is a fundraiser for official charity partner Irish Hospice Foundation

Have you always wondered just how fit you are? Have you got what it takes to be crowned ‘Davy’s Fittest Superstars’?

Londis, Ireland’s favourite retail convenience symbol brand, is excited to announce that they have teamed up with legendary hurler and coach, and Ireland’s Fittest Family co-creator and coach, Davy Fitzgerald to launch our biggest and best Ireland’s Fittest Family inspired competition ever. We are giving you a chance to enter a team of four to compete against 24 other teams drawn from all around Ireland for the title of ‘Davy’s Fittest Superstars’.

The one-day sporting extravaganza will take place on Saturday, May 11 at Meath Eco Park and will feature 13 of the most challenging obstacles from Ireland’s Fittest Family around a 1.5km course to help separate the fittest from the also-rans. There is a charity element to it with all monies raised going to Londis’ official charity partner, Irish Hospice Foundation.

To be in with an opportunity to battle it out against other teams from around Ireland simply enter our competition by going into your local Londis or logging onto https://www.londis.ie/fittestsuperstars and pledge to raise €200 for Irish Hospice Foundation. 25 teams will be selected at random to quality for the event, which will take place on Saturday, May 11 at Meath Eco Park.

The winning team of four will take home the title of ‘Davy’s Fittest Superstars’ as well as €4,000, with an additional €1,000 donation being made to Irish Hospice Foundation.

Commenting, Davy Fitzgerald said, “This is a fabulous initiative from Londis and I am greatly looking forward to seeing the 25 teams compete against each other to win the title of ‘Davy’s Fittest Superstars’ as well as the €4,000 prize fund. I am also delighted that Londis’ official charity partner, Irish Hospice Foundation, will benefit.”

Londis recently announced Irish Hospice Foundation as its official charity partner for the next two years with Conor Hayes, Londis Sales Director, adding, “We hope that our support for Irish Hospice Foundation will continue to help improve the lives of everyone availing of their services. Combining our charity work with the ‘Davy’s Fittest Superstars’ concept is an innovative and exciting initiative and I am looking forward to the event in May already.”

Londis retailers select a new charity partner every two years and will be supporting the Irish Hospice Foundation through to 2025. To kick off the charity partnership, Londis retailers made an initial donation of €10,000.