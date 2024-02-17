Crosshaven Centra owners honoured for triathlon efforts

17 February 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The latest winner of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards has been announced as Crosshaven Centra owners Bernard and Ann Lynch. The Lynch’s have been organizing an annual triathlon for the past 20 years to raise funds for local clubs, schools, charities and organisations in the Cork village.

Those who nominated Bernard and Ann Lynch for the award described the annual triathlon as a truly unique gathering that brought the community together with many people volunteering their time to ensure the event was a success.

This is the last year that they will organise the event before they pass the baton to the Crosshaven Tri Club, who will take over the organising of the event for future years.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said; “Bernard and Ann Lynch are very worthy recipients of a Community Spirit Award, as they have been beacons of spreading joy and unity among their community in Crosshaven over the past 20 years. The annual triathlon enabled the community to raise funds for not only local enhancement but also to build community spirit. Their contributions have truly made a positive impact on Crosshaven and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Bernard and Ann for their efforts over the years.”

The Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards are sponsored by The Carrigdhoun Newspaper and Gerald McCarthy Giftware.

The judging panel for the Community Spirit Awards are made up of a mixture of representatives from the public and private sector within the community.

The judging panel for this award was:

Carmel Lonergan, Group Director of Operations, Trigon Hotels

Nicola Radley, Senior Executive Officer, Municipal District Operations & Rural Development at Cork County Council

Vincent O’Donovan, Publisher of The Carrigdhoun Newspaper

Nominations are open for next month’s awards at: https://www. corkinternationalairporthotel. com/community-spirit-awards/