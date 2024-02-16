Franciscan Well’s ‘Docklands Series of Beers’ are available this month

16 February 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Franciscan Well brewery are unveiling the first instalment of their Docklands Series of beers in selected bars across Cork City this month

The series celebrates the craft, culture, and vibrant spirit of Cork with innovative craft beers which pay homage to and are brewed in Cork! Each instalment of the Dockland Series will have its own distinct character and flavour profile and the first, Franciscan Well’s HAZY IPA, will be available this month on draught from selected trade outlets.

Each participating bar will celebrate the launch with dynamic music acts, merch giveaways and of course great craic, during which consumers will enjoy a complementary Hazy IPA and a 2-hour live music set from specially selected local artists.

Participating pubs in Cork City include:

Costigan’s – 22nd February

The Woodford – 23rd February

Speaking about the launch, Shane O Sullivan, Sales Director for Ireland with Molson Coors commented:

“We are thrilled to bring Hazy IPA to bars and pubs in Cork City this month. The Hazy IPA is the first beer to launch in the much-anticipated Docklands Series of craft beers and with Franciscan Well’s strong roots in Cork it is fitting that beer lovers in Cork will be the first to enjoy it!”

“To celebrate the first small batch beer in the Dockland Series, we have planned events across the city which kick off in early February in participating bars and we can’t wait to hear the response from consumers and publicans alike!”

Franciscan Well takes pride in producing deliciously balanced beers all year round, and this limited-edition Hazy IPA at 5.5% ABV is no different! With its hoppy character, rich juicy tropical fruit aromas on the nose, and ripe sweet mango notes, present on the palette a gentle tangy mouth feel! The Hazy IPA makes for a real treat for craft beer lovers who also want to support locally brewed beers.