Cork’s Caoimhín Kelleher Ready For Next Step

16 February 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Republic of Ireland keeper Caoimhín Kelleher finds himself down the pecking order at Premier League title contenders Liverpool.

A shotstopper struggling for game time, perhaps this summer will be a chance for Kelleher to move on to pastures new and become a regular starter in the English top flight or further afield.

Working Through The Ranks At Anfield

Starting out at Ringmahon Rangers, Kelleher’s ability was spotted by Liverpool back in 2015 and the keeper began his journey through the ranks at the Premier League giants, who are 13/5 in the football latest odds to claim the title this season. Working his way through to the first-team bench, he was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur in 2019. Although not getting time on the field in the final, Kelleher became just the 12th Irish football to become a Champions League winner and the first at that time in over a decade.

Kelleher eventually went on to earn his first competitive appearance for the Reds in September 2019 in an EFL Cup clash against League One outfit Milton Keynes Dons in the third round. The talented keeper produced a positive performance to help keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over the Dons. Signing a new contract with the Reds in June 2021 until the summer of 2026, Kelleher was rewarded for his efforts in the first team. The highlight so far has been his start in the 2022 EFL Cup final, with a penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea at Wembley. Finishing 11-10 in the shoot-out, Kelleher even held his nerve to score from the spot in that nail-biting victory over the Blues. However, game time has been hard to come by and unless first-choice keeper Alisson is injured or leaves Liverpool, Kelleher’s time between the sticks at Anfield is likely to be limited.

Time To Move On?

Playing second fiddle to Alisson and competing with fellow keeper Adrián for the second-choice spot, Kelleher has not been able to kick on in his development as perhaps he would have liked. At the age of 25 and with the experience of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, perhaps this summer is the right time for Kelleher to take on a new challenge. Given his performances when given a chance under Reds boss Jürgen Klopp, there is likely to be no shortage of takers for his services.

The Republic of Ireland national side could certainly do with Kelleher playing regular football in the Premier League or perhaps another of the top divisions in Europe. Reports have previously linked Kelleher with a number of British clubs, with the likes of

Scottish champions Celtic

and English duo Brighton and Brentford all being credited with interest.

It looks set to be an important summer for Kelleher, who will be eager to make the right decision on his next possible move. Liverpool has been an excellent club to hone Kelleher’s talents but this summer appears to be the right time to leave the nest and take that next step.