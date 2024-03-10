Cork businessman John Mullins selected by Fine Gael to run for MEP seat

10 March 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Both the incumbent Seán Kelly MEP, and a new name John Mullins, have been selected by Fine Gael members from Ireland South to represent the party at June’s European Elections. The selection convention took place at Hotel Minella in Clonmel today.

Cork businessman John Mullins is originally from Bishopstown, and is well known in business circles. He has a long standing association with Fine Gael. According to Companies Registration Office data the 55 year old Castlemartyr resident is a director of 60+ companies, mostly parts of Solar power brand ‘Amarenco’ where he is a Chairman. His impressive CV includes being the CEO of Bord Gais, President of Cork Chamber, Chairman of the Port of Cork Company, Board member of the Tyndall National Institute

Delighted to be selected by Fine Gael to run in the European Elections for Ireland South in June. Many thanks to all who attended in Clonmel today. The campaign starts now. pic.twitter.com/zlYyojwO04 — John Mullins (@jpemul06) March 10, 2024

After the selection John Mullins said:

“I am honoured to be selected by the Fine Gael membership of Ireland South to run as a candidate for the European Elections in June. I am intent on giving this campaign my full energy and I am also intent on ensuring that we hold on to our two seats in Europe. “I hope that the electorate see that I am bringing different experience on a national and international basis. My focus will be on creating a new rural contract, putting renewable energy as one of Ireland’s largest exports and ensuring that Ireland has a new strong experienced negotiator for our interests.

Meanwhile. the incumbent Seán Kelly MEP said:

“The forthcoming European election is set to be critically important for Fine Gael, for Ireland, and for Europe as a whole. It is vital that we continue to position ourselves at the forefront of EU decision-making and ensure the EU delivers for Irish citizens. “I am proud to have represented Ireland South since 2009, and to have led Fine Gael in the European Parliament for the past decade. I hope to have the opportunity to continue my work and help to strengthen Ireland’s place at the centre of a collaborative and cohesive European Union. “I take the opportunity to congratulate my colleague Deirdre Clune on her fantastic work for the people of Ireland South over the past ten years. Deirdre will be a huge loss to Fine Gael and to the European Parliament more broadly. I also give a warm welcome to John Mullins – an excellent candidate with tremendous experience and I look forward to working with him to deliver the best possible result for Fine Gael in June.”

Fine Gael’s European Director of Elections is the Cork TD Minister Simon Coveney, he chaired the convention, and afterwards said: