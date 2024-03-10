New TV series will look at ‘The Lady Freemason’ of Doneraile, Co Cork, Ireland

10 March 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

North Cork News

Great Island Productions, a TV production company based in Cork, Ireland has announced a major deal with author Kathleen Aldworth Foster to adapt her historical fiction novel Doneraile Court: The Story of The Lady Freemason into a TV series.

The book option agreement marks an exciting new chapter for the riveting, 300-year-old tale of Elizabeth St Leger Aldworth, who was known as The Lady Freemason.

“This is not just another story we’re bringing to life,” said Mark Kenny, CEO of Great Island Productions. “This is a captivating narrative about a trailblazing Irish woman that’s a thriller, mystery, and love story set against the backdrop of Doneraile Court in County Cork.”

The Georgian mansion, Doneraile Court, is the centrepiece of Doneraile Estate and Wildlife Park which is owned and operated by Ireland’s Office of Public Works. The park and house are top attractions in County Cork. The house is open for tours in the summer after extensive renovations in recent years.

Foster’s novel centers around a true incident that took place in the home in 1712. Elizabeth, the daughter of 1st Viscount Doneraile Arthur St Leger, was caught one night spying on Freemasons during a ritual. The gripping tale leads to unexpected twists and turns as the men are forced to make a life-or-death decision. Spoiler alert: The real Elizabeth was spared and later married her savior, Richard Aldworth of Newmarket.

“I wanted to delve deeper into the mystery of this courageous woman and her highly unusual involvement with the ever-secretive Freemasons, which is still primarily an all-male fraternity,” said Kathleen Aldworth Foster, an American of Irish heritage. “The story has captivated me ever since my first visit to Ireland in 2006 while tracing my own Aldworth family roots in County Cork.”

“Our partnership with Kathleen underscores our shared passion for engaging storytelling and historical intrigue,” says Great Island CFO/CTO Jim Robinson, who is also an actor. “As plans unfold for adapting The Story of The Lady Freemason into a TV series, audiences can look forward to experiencing a unique blend of drama and history that also addresses issues of gender and inequality still relatable today.”

“Great Island Productions is committed to bringing original content from Cork and Munster to global audiences through innovative storytelling across various genres.”