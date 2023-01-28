US author to travel to North Cork for lecture and book launch on Cork’s famous ‘Lady Freemason’

28 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Entertainment/History: ‘Doneraile Court – The Story of The Lady Freemason’

A New York journalist and former TV news producer (Fox News) Kathleen Aldworth Foster will travel to Ireland with her family this April to hold a book launch in Doneraile. The historical fiction novel hit bookstores in March 2022, and will enjoy its official Irish book launch at the well known Cafe Townhouse Doneraile on Sat Apr 15th from 5-7pm. The author will be be signing and selling books there with proceeds going to a donation to Tiny Towns Doneraile. There will be a lecture and dinner the prior evening of April 14th at Freemasons’ Hall on Tuckey Street in Cork. The author will sign and sell books there with all proceeds going to the Freemasons’ Hall Building Renovation Fund. The money will go toward needed upgrades and updated space for its exhibit dedicated to The Lady Freemason.

The Provincial Grand Librarian and Archivist with the Provincial Grand Lodge of Munster Freemasons, Dr David J Butler who is also a UCC Lecturer and Ancestry expert, proofread the book and helped the author with research.