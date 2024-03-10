50 patients attend Cardiac reunion at Cork Hospital

10 March 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

50 cardiology patients who completed the Cardiac Rehabilitation Programme at Mater Private Network Cork attended a reunion event hosted by the cardiac care team at the hospital at Citygate Mahon on Friday evening.

The patients who were in attendance had either taken part in the 6-week comprehensive supervised rehabilitation programme over the past 18 months or had completed the course remotely during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Cardiac Rehabilitation Programme at Mater Private Network Cork ensures that patients return to their full life and activity after heart attack, stenting, cardiac surgery or heart failure diagnosis.

It helps to educate and empower patients to prevent future cardiac problems.

The multi-disciplinary team at Mater Private Network Cork includes consultant cardiologists, cardiac nurse specialists, dietician, cardiac physiotherapists and a clinical psychotherapist to help patients return to the best version of themselves.