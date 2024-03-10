Port of Cork Company Welcomes CLdN’s New LOLO Service Connecting Cork and Rotterdam

10 March 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) is pleased to welcome to the latest announcement by CLdN, one of Europe’s leading multimodal logistics providers, which is introducing a new route to Ireland. CLdN will be offering a new LOLO (Lift-On/Lift-Off) service into Cork from Rotterdam, catering specifically to short sea cargoes. This new weekly service is set to commence operations on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

In response to high levels of customer demand to move freight between Ireland and mainland Europe, CLdN has chartered two 962 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units), lift on/lift off (LoLo) cargo vessels, MV Pavo J and MV Andromeda J, to ship cargo between CLdN Distriport in Rotterdam, Dublin and Cork.

Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer at the Port of Cork Company, expressed his enthusiasm regarding this development, stating, “The Port of Cork is delighted with the news of CLdN’s service expansion in Cork with their new LOLO service from Rotterdam. This marks an important milestone in our ongoing partnership with CLdN and further strengthens Cork’s position as a vital hub for maritime trade in the region.”

Mr Mowlds continued, “CLdN has been a valued customer of the Port of Cork Company, which currently operates a Con-Ro (Container-Roll-on/Roll-off) service twice weekly from Ringaskiddy Cork to the Port of Zeebrugge. Over the past three years, this service has experienced significant growth, showcasing the increasing demand for efficient shipping solutions between Cork, Zeebrugge, and beyond.”

The introduction of the new LoLo service from Rotterdam into Cork will complement CLdN’s existing Con-Ro service, providing enhanced flexibility for their customers to transport cargo between these key ports. This strategic expansion not only benefits CLdN and the Port of Cork but also contributes to facilitating smoother trade flows between Ireland and Europe and fostering economic growth in the region.

With its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to excellence, the Port of Cork Company looks forward to continuing its collaboration with CLdN and serving as a pivotal gateway for maritime commerce between Ireland and the rest of Europe.