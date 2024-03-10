EXPLAINER: Irish Driving Licences

10 March 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

How do I apply for or renew my driving licence?

NDLS Online is the most efficient way to apply for or renew your driving licence or learner permit. All you need is a Public Service Card and a verified MyGovID account. If you prefer to call in in-person to your local NDLS , you must book an appointment at www.ndls.ie to attend in person.

All existing Irish licence holders must present with their most recent Irish driving licence/learner permit and proof of PPS number All customers will be required to supply documents to verify their identity. You can check ndls.ie or speak with your local Citizens information Centre to get the list of documents needs.

Do I need to complete an application form to renew my driving licence?

Unless you want to make your application in Irish, you are no longer required to submit an application form. However, you do need to prove your identity. Your photograph and signature will be captured at the NDLS centre.

Must I complete a medical report form?

You will need a Driving Licence Medical Report Form if you are applying for driving licence categories C, C1, D, D1, CE, C1E, DE or D1E (buses and trucks), unless you previously provided a medical report which is still applicable. You will not need a Driving Licence Medical Report Form if you are applying for driving licence categories AM, A1, A2, A, B, BE or W (motorcycles, cars and work vehicles) unless you have a specific disability or condition.

If you are aged 75 or over, you will need a certification of fitness to drive from your doctor to apply for a 3-year or a one-year licence.

You can download the medical report form or get one from your local Citizens Information Centre (it must be printed back-to-back on one page). It is also available from NDLS centres. A registered medical practitioner should carry out your medical examination and then complete the form. You must sign the declaration on the medical report form in the presence of the registered medical practitioner. It must be sent within 1 month of the medical examination.

Do I need to complete an eyesight report form?

Generally any eyesight issues will be reported in the Driving Licence Medical Report Form. But, you will need a Driving Licence Eyesight Report Form if you no longer need glasses or contact lenses to drive (for example if you’ve had laser eye surgery). You can download the eyesight report form from ndls.ie (pages 1 and 2 should be printed back to back on one page). It is also available from NDLS centres or your local Citizens Information Centre. It must be sent within 1 month of completion.

Can I drive in Ireland if I have a foreign driving licence?

If you have a driving licence issued by an EU or EEA member state you can drive in Ireland as long as your existing licence is valid. If you wish to exchange your driving licence for an equivalent Irish driving licence when it expires, you must do so within 10 years of your driving licence expiring. If your licence was issued by one of the countries or territories considered to be ‘recognised states’ you can drive in Ireland for up to 1 year when visiting, providing your licence is valid. Recognised states include Australia, Japan, Switzerland, New Zealand and the UK.

If you become normally resident in Ireland, you should exchange your driving licence or begin the process of applying for an Irish driving licence. You are normally resident in Ireland if, because of personal and occupational ties, you usually live here for at least 185 days in each calendar year.

What are the current driving licence rates?

Driving licence Cost Ten-year driving licence €55 Five-year bus or truck driving licence €55 Three-year driving licence €35 One-year driving licence (medical grounds) Free Category added €35

Motorists over the age of 70 can get their driving licence for free.

What can I do if I lose or damage my driving licence?

If you need a replacement driving licence, apply to the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS). The replacement will be a copy of your original and valid for the same period. The fee for a replacement driving licence or learner permit is €35. The replacement fee of €35 applies to the over 70’s if the licence is lost or damaged. You will also have to get a Garda declaration Form completed and signed by a Garda.

Yvonne Rayner, Cork City Centre and South County Citizens Information Manager, said:

“Our telephone lines in Cork City are monitored from 10am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday. In addition, the Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street is open to the public Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 9.45am to 1pm and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4.30pm. The Blackpool CIC is open to the public each morning from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday and Thursday. Full details for all Citizens Information Centres and their opening times are available on our website.”