South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital Marks 10 Years of Leading Irish National Orthopaedic Register

11 March 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) celebrates a decade of pioneering success with the Irish National Orthopaedic Register (INOR), highlighting a significant milestone in advancing orthopaedic patient care.

To honour this achievement, on February 15, 2024, Kas Linehan and Noreen Lynch, Arthroplasty Clinical Nurse Managers (CNM2s), highlighted the journey from inception to a decade of robust data collection and reported outcomes. Established as one of the key audits under the National Office of Clinical Audit, INOR focuses on enhancing quality within orthopaedic surgery. SIVUH, serving as the pilot site for INOR implementation in Ireland, boasts the longest-running dataset nationwide. This innovative initiative employs a web-based live system to meticulously record and monitor elective hip and knee replacement surgeries, ensuring top-tier patient care standards.

A groundbreaking aspect of INOR is its status as the first international register to integrate real-time barcode scanning in the operating theatre, revolutionizing implant data collection accuracy and efficiency.

Mr. Padhraig O’Loughlin, Clinical Lead of INOR at SIVUH, expressed: “In our journey to enhance orthopaedic patient care, the Irish National Orthopaedic Register stands as a testament to our commitment to excellence. As we celebrate a decade of pioneering achievements, we commend the dedicated staff who have propelled us to this milestone. Their unwavering dedication underscores our collective pursuit of advancing orthopaedic care and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.”

Mr. Shane Russell, SIVUH Orthopaedic Fellow, remarked during his insightful presentation on the day how INOR empowers surgeons by providing quality data, enabling them to select implants that optimize performance and patient satisfaction.

The future of the INOR promises further expansion and inclusivity with plans to incorporate additional procedures such as shoulder, ankle, and elbow replacements, alongside the development of a spinal and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) register.