POLITICS: Eileen Kelly McCarthy to stand for Michael Collins’ Independence Party in East Cork

12 March 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins has described the first Cork candidate announced to stand in the local elections for Independent Ireland as “an outstanding candidate who we are delighted to support for Midleton, Youghal and surrounding areas of East Cork in the local elections in June”

“Eileen Kelly McCarthy is a dedicated professional and community activist that brings a fresh perspective and a passionate commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing the people of Midleton, Castlemartyr, Mogeely and surrounding areas of East Cork.”

Having embarked on a successful professional career after college, Eileen understood the importance of hard work and economic contribution. However, as a married mother in her mid-40s, she sees a bleak future for her children in Ireland without significant change.Eileen is determined to be a catalyst for change in her community of East Cork.

Despite never envisioning a career in politics, Kelly-McCarthy was inspired to act through her involvement in voluntary work in East Cork, where she encountered many who felt voiceless and marginalised. She is determined to stand up for her community and advocate for East Cork’s needs, free from the constraints of old party structures.

On announcing her candidacy Eileen said “I was drawn to Independent Ireland’s common-sense approach, and the lack of a strict party whip system which allows candidates to fully express their views and advocate for their community without fear of censure. The party aligns fully with my values and aspirations for East Cork and for Ireland. I am honoured to be part of this new direction and I am eager to contribute to the party’s vision for positive change.”

In her candidacy, Eileen has outlined key priorities for East Cork:

Housing: advocates for more affordable housing, addressing derelict properties, and improving social housing and waiting list turnaround times. Flooding: highlights the need for support and preventative measures in the aftermath of devastating flooding in East Cork. Health: emphasizes the urgent need for investment in mental health supports, improved access to GP services, and dedicated women’s health care facilities. Schools: prioritises school places and choice, better school transport, and enhanced facilities for children with additional needs. Business & Enterprise: calls for increased support for local businesses and improved parking/accessibility. Community Support: addresses the lack of facilities and amenities, particularly in Castlemartyr village. Roads & Infrastructure: highlights the importance of infrastructure improvements for the safety and connectivity of East Cork.

General Secretary Richard O’Donoghue expressed, “We are delighted to welcome Eileen as our candidate for the Midleton LEA. Her dedication to community activism and commitment to addressing local issues make her an outstanding addition to our growing team and a fantastic representative for Independent Ireland.”