David Curry selected to run for the Social Democrats in Mallow

14 March 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Social Democrats in Cork North Central and Cork East selected David Curry as their local election candidate for the Mallow LEA.

Commenting on his election, David Curry said:

“I am honoured that my fellow party members have given me the opportunity to represent both the party and the people of Mallow and its surrounding areas in the local elections. As a resident and father of 3 boys, I know where the community needs and challenges are.

Mallow needs a strong voice and strong representation for the area. If I am elected, my main priorities would be addressing local dereliction and housing, campaigning for better funding for mental health patients and charities, supporting local business, better roads, footpaths and lighting in Mallow town and the surrounding areas. I also think we need to address ongoing traffic congestion in the town, reopening a full A&E department in Mallow General Hospital and supporting all community climate and biodiversity actions.

Commenting on the selection, Cork North Central branch chair, Daithí Ó Sé said:

“I’m thrilled to see David Curry selected and running as our party’s candidate in Mallow. He is laser focused on solving local issues for families and will be a formidable candidate in the weeks ahead. The core issues for the Social Democrats are the issues here in Mallow: housing, access to healthcare, public transportation and the cost of living. With David’s selection, the Social Democrats have a candidate in almost every area in County Cork for people to vote for. If you want change, vote for it!”