Bereavement Support in West Cork

14 March 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

National charity, Anam Cara, who support bereaved parents across the country, are so thankful to the public for all their fundraising efforts in the first couple of months of 2024. The length and breath of the country is supporting the organisation with events such as sponsored walks, GAA games, corporate incentives, to name but a few.

Grants and Fundraising Manager for Anam Cara, Jamie Conway commented “these fundraisers help raise much-needed funds that will be used to provide support for the bereaved parents and families that we work with”. He continued “they also spread awareness of Anam Cara which is vital, as it helps more people know that we are there for them should they ever need our support”.

Over 2,500 parents engaged with the services offered by the organisation in 2023. Anam Cara is not an organisation anyone wants to contact but unfortunately, for many, it is their lifeline. All their support services offered are free of charge.

On Tuesday 19th March, Anam Cara will hold their West Cork in-person meeting at The Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty at 7:15pm. All bereaved parents in the area are most welcome, regardless of the age of their child who has died or circumstances of death. There is no need to register, just turn up on the evening.

For further information on their services or to hold a fundraising event for Anam Cara, please contact them on info@anamcara.ie or 085 2888888