Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches 2024 Apprenticeship Programme

13 March 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Global life sciences company Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced the launch of its 2024 Engineering Apprenticeship Programme, coinciding with World Engineering Day. Delivered in partnership with further education and training agency, SOLAS, applications are open until 24 March.

The contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing campus at Currabinny, Carrigaline, Cork, is accepting applications for an Electrical and Instrumentation

Apprenticeship and a Mechanical Apprenticeship, as part of its four-year salaried apprentice programme.

Lead Craftsperson and Apprentice Programme Coordinator at Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Cork site, Declan Carroll said: “Thermo Fisher Scientific’s apprenticeship

programme is the perfect opportunity for anyone who wants to kick-start a practical career in electrical and instrumentation, or mechanical engineering, in a dynamic industry. The apprentices are a valued part of our team and many of them choose to continue working with us, once the programme is finished and they are fully accredited craftspeople.

“Each year we look for candidates who are enthusiastic, eager to learn and want to work in a team environment. The programme would suit anyone interested

in STEM subjects in school. Someone who is curious, likes to solve problems and has a flair for engineering, science and machinery.”

For the duration of the programme, an apprentice’s time is divided between the Cork site, training centres and third level universities, where they complete

on-the-job training and the SOLAS curriculum modules. Each apprentice is paid a salary for the duration of the apprenticeship programme. On successful completion of the internationally recognised apprenticeship (Level 6 Advanced Certificate), each apprentice is eligible for consideration for entry into a related Level 7 and 8 Degree programmes provided by the universities.

Sarah Aherne, who is currently in her first year of the Electrical and Instrumentation apprenticeship programme at Thermo Fisher, said: “I chose an apprenticeship after school as I am a hands-on learner. The apprenticeship allows me to develop technical skills and put them into practice every day, and then learn the theory during the college time built into the programme.”

“No two days are the same on site and it’s great to know that I’m contributing to the delivery of life-saving medicines.”

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Cork campus is an active pharmaceutical ingredient development and manufacturing site and is part of its Pharma Services business.

The team is expert in taking chemistry from laboratory scale development through to clinical and large-scale commercial manufacturing.

Further information on the programme is available at

https://jobs.thermofisher.com/global/en/ireland-apprentice-programme