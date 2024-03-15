What do Job Seekers Need to Know About the Retail Landscape in Cork?

15 March 2024

By Roger Kennedy

Retail has always been one of the most bustling environments for job seekers. In 2023, in the UK alone, there were 3.57 million people employed in the sector, highlighting how there’s a diverse array of roles for people to take on.

For anyone looking to get on the career ladder in retail, there are always going to be plenty of opportunities. However, you need to be aware that the retail landscape is evolving in Cork, and you should know what options are available to you.

Massive Shift to Online Shopping

The rise of ecommerce has had a huge impact on business in Cork, and this area of retail is impossible to ignore. Consumer habits are changing thanks to the influx of global giants like Amazon, and now more than 80 per cent of people in the country use the internet for shopping.

Due to this shift towards online retail, many local companies in Cork have expanded their interests into digital format. For instance, Vibes and Scribes uses the internet to reach more customers, and the English Market now offers online ordering for people in search of fast and easy grocery deliveries.

Job seekers need to think about the myriad pathways into retail that this online expansion has brought about. Businesses now need web developers, logo designers, social media managers and much more. No matter what your skill set is, you should be able to find something that suits you.

Local Business Campaigns

Despite the rise of online shopping, many local businesses in Cork are still thriving. This is thanks to various initiatives, such as the Shop Local campaigns that have encouraged people to support independent businesses. There’s an increased interest in artisan products, and this is reflected in the popularity of the Douglas Farmers Market and Cork Food Co-op.

There has also been a resurgence in local bookstores for people who prefer to leisurely leaf through pages and get a feel for books before they buy them. Along with Vibes and Scribes, there’s also the Time Traveller’s Bookshop, which both focus on community engagement and personalised experiences. For job seekers with great social skills, searching for roles in physical stores could be the way to go. These places are always looking for people who can connect with customers and encourage them to keep coming back.

How to Get Into This Flourishing Market

It’s clear that, due to the incredible diversity of the retail market, there are plenty of ways in for job seekers. The best way to get started in a retail career is to assess your skills and consider where you would be best suited. One way to make yourself stand out to employers is to examine CV examples and see what works for the best ones. Regardless of whether you have experience, you can include attributes that you believe would suit the role – such as a bubbly personality for a customer service representative.

If you feel like you aren’t quite ready to get on the jobs ladder, another option could be to take some online courses that make you a worthy candidate for any employer. For example, you could learn the ins and outs of digital advertising and then offer to run marketing campaigns for local companies in Cork.

The retail landscape in Cork is evolving with the integration of online aspects, and this is great for people in search of jobs. It means that there are roles for a diverse range of candidates, and you have a great chance of finding something that suits you.