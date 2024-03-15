Aura Youghal in the Top 30 Best Large Workplaces in Ireland 2024

15 March 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Aura Youghal is delighted to announce that they have been certified as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland™ in 2024. Aura Youghal is part of the Aura Holohan Group which employs 435 staff in 11 Aura Leisure centres, DKIT Sport and Anytime Fitness clubs in Ireland. The awards are based on anonymous feedback from employees about their workplace experience. This is the company’s 6th year to be ranked in the Top 30 Best Large Workplaces and Aura Leisure is the only Fitness and Leisure company to be awarded the Best Workplace certification in Ireland.

The announcement that Aura Holohan Group is one of the 30 Best Large Workplaces in Ireland, following their official certification as a Great Place to Work 2024, is a huge achievement for the organisation. It demonstrates, in the strongest possible way that our team actively supports and embodies the company’s culture, values and mission.

Founder and Executive Chairman of the Aura Holohan Group Gar Holohan said, “We are very fortunate to have a team of exceptional people who are passionate about delivering on our mission and our vision, to help people live healthier, happier lives, thus making Aura a great place to be for both staff and customers”.

According to Cathal Divilly, CEO of GPTW, the programme is “about crafting a workplace where everyone feels valued, no matter who they are or where they come from, cultivating an inclusive, supportive, and positive work environment where every individual feels respected and is given equal opportunities for growth and success. We’re always aiming to shed light on companies that are getting this right, breaking down barriers and embracing diversity as a driving force for creativity and success.”

The Aura Holohan Group is the largest employer in the Irish Fitness and Leisure sector. The brands within the Group include 11 Aura Leisure Centres, 5 Anytime Fitness Clubs nationwide and DKIT Sport in Dundalk. The group is Ireland’s foremost specialist in the management of sports & leisure facilities, focusing on quality and multi-award winning services across all operations. The Aura Swim Academy is Ireland’s largest swimming academy with over 12,000 children attending lessons each week. The Aura Holohan Group has won numerous national awards for Disability Inclusion, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Environmental Management and Quality Systems.