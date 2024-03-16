New Dutch Honorary Consul in Cork

16 March 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Netherlands have appointed a new Honorary Consul for Cork, Kerry and Limerick. Academic Dr Val Cummins replaces Michael Ronayne of Mainport Shipping. Her Honorary Consulate address is Centre Park House, Centre Park Road, Cork, T12 TK0N – val.cumins@simplybluegroup.com

The appointment was made in recent months, and was marked with a formal event in in Cork City at the start of the month, at which yhe Ambassador of the Netherlands Maaike van Koldam highlighted the long history of Dutch links to Cork and the wider region.

Businesswoman and academic, Val Cummins has a background in maritime and energy policy, and previously lectured on Marine Governance and Innovation at UCC. She is currently an Executive Director of Simply Blue Group.

Ms Cummins said she was delighted to become Honorary Consul for the Netherlands at a time when Dutch-Irish ties are strengthening considerably.

“It is a privilege to represent the Netherlands in Cork, Kerry and Limerick. These three counties will be at the forefront of Ireland’s transition to renewable energy: a process in which Dutch-Irish partnerships are already playing a valuable role,” she said.

She explained that Cork has recently been host to a Dutch trade mission focused on offshore wind, and soon there will be another Dutch trade mission in the area of cycling. She stated that business, cultural and political links are developing as the two countries look to learn from one another.

“I look forward to being part of helping to develop this crucial relationship,” she said.