Water outage in parts Cork City

17 March 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Significant watermain burst on Meade Street

Following a significant burst to a watermain on Meade Street in Cork City, a water outage is required to prevent damage to property. Crews are currently on site working to divert water to reduce the area impacted by the outage, and to carry out complex repair works. Following any significant activity on the water network, we usually see increased repots of sediment becoming dislodged from the old cast iron pipes, resulting in discoloured water at customers taps.

Areas potentially impacted include: Blackrock Road, Boreenmanna Road, Ballinlough Road, Douglas Road, South Douglas Road, Capwell Road, Summer Hill South, Quaker Road, High Street, Infirmary Road, Tower Street, Barrack Street, and surrounding areas.

If your tap water is discoloured, running the tap for up to 20 minutes will usually restore water to a clear colour. Water is safe to drink once the water is running clear. Uisce Éireann continues to advise customers not to drink discoloured water.

Ongoing testing and analysis of the water supply continues, in conjunction with extensive monitoring across Cork City’s distribution network. This ensures the water is compliant with drinking water regulations and is safe to drink. The results of these ongoing tests are shared with the EPA and the HSE.

Sean Lynch, Operations Lead for Uisce Éireann in Cork City said:

“We understand the inconvenience that unplanned outages can have, and we thank customers for their support. Crew on site have isolated the break and are making alteration to the water network to reduce the area effected. Given the location of the burst, the repair works are more complex and may take longer than usual. The majority of customers should see their water supply returned before midnight and we will continue to keep the community updated as the works progress.”

Following repair works, it typically takes two to three hours for normal supply to fully restore to all areas as the water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. Uisce Éireann continues to provide detailed, real-time, and local information about water service and supply issues on www.water.ie

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and updates are also issued via Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @IWCare.

To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit www.water.ie/vulnerablecustomer