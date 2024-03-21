Cork Independent Councillor joins Ireland First party

21 March 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cllr Ken O’Flynn has declared his candidacy for both local and general elections under the “Independent Ireland” banner.

Cllr O’Flynn, a son of former Fianna Fail TD Noel O’Flynn (Retired), was himself a Fianna Fail Councillor, before going Independent in 2020.

With a 16-year tenure on Cork City Council, Cllr O’Flynn brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to serving his constituents. Cllr O’Flynn will takes on the role of Spokesperson for Urban Affairs due to his many years experience as a city councillor in a constituency that has both large urban and rural communities in its boundaries.

Party leader Michael Collins – a Cork South West TD – was first to congratulate Cllr O’Flynn in joining Independent Ireland “I have witnessed first hand Ken O’Flynn’s dedication to the people of Cork, his passion and work ethic is unwavering, and his decision to extend his candidacy to both local and national elections speaks volumes about his commitment to serving the community. We are proud to add another strong, poll topping candidate to the Independent Ireland team, not only does he add many years of political experience and knowledge, Ken epitomises everything we look for in a candidate and team member.”

Reflecting on his decision to pursue candidacy in both local and national elections, Cllr O’Flynn emphasized the importance of independent representation in Ireland’s political landscape. He highlighted his ongoing collaboration with Deputy Michael Collins in facilitating medical assistance for those in need, particularly those traveling to Belfast for cross-border treatment.

“Standing up for the people of Cork has always been my priority, and I believe that extending my candidacy to both local and national elections is a natural progression in my commitment to serving the community,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

Cllr O’Flynn also addressed the disconnect between traditional governance and the concerns of ordinary citizens, noting a growing disillusionment among voters and a hunger for genuine, common-sense leadership.

“In times of uncertainty and change, it’s crucial that our elected representatives prioritize the needs of the people above all else,” remarked Cllr O’Flynn. “I am honored to stand as an advocate for practical change and to amplify the voices of those who have long been marginalized.”

General Secretary Richard O’Donoghue said “Cllr Ken O’Flynn’s candidacy represents the essence of Independent Ireland’s mission – to provide genuine, common-sense leadership that prioritizes the needs of the people. His years of service and dedication to Cork City Council are a testament to his integrity and passion for public service. We are excited to support him in his campaign for both local and general elections.

Cllr Ken O’Flynn’s candidacy represents a strong voice for Cork and its surrounding areas, offering a perspective rooted in community engagement and firm commitment to positive change.