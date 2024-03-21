James Barry Exhibition Centre, MTU Bishopstown Campus, Cork

21 March 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Details on the MTU Arts & Culture website arts.mtu.ie

Munster Technological University (MTU) is delighted to present an exhibition of photography and graphic design by students from Endicott College, Massachusetts, USA.

Emerging Creatives from Endicott College showcases the work of three selected students from the School of Visual and Performing Arts at Endicott College, and takes place as part of a visit to MTU by members of Endicott College faculty and the exhibiting students.

This is the first exhibition by Endicott College at MTU as part of a biennial exchange, and follows the inaugural exhibition “Interconnected” presented by MTU at Endicott College in 2023.

These exchanges of exhibitions, along with visits by students and faculty, are an opportunity to connect and share concerns, to present work to an international audience and to discuss and review teaching approaches.

Speaking about this project Warren Jaferian, Dean of International Education at Endicott College, stated that this initiative by MTU and Endicott is an important means of honouring our individual student achievements as well as the historical and cultural connections which keep our shared legacies alive. “The exchange between our student artists is a further example of the deep connections and strong ties between our faculties, students, and broader communities in Boston and in Cork.”

Emerging Creatives from Endicott College was officially launched on Wednesday 20th March and is supported by MTU Arts Office, MTU International Office, and MTU Crawford College of Art & Design.