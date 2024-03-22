Labour Party select Cork City North West candidate

22 March 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Labour Party has selected Sunday’s Well local, James Joy, as the candidate for the Cork City North West in the upcoming local elections scheduled for June. “A dedicated community member”, James Joy brings a wealth of experience to the table. His background as a trade union and LGBT activist and active involvement in local initiatives, such as the Blackpool Tidy Village

Group, highlight his commitment to serving and enhancing the community.

On his selection, Mr Joy said:

“It’s fantastic to be chosen to represent the Labour Party and the people of Cork City North West. I am committed to addressing the concerns of our community and working tirelessly to make Cork City a safer, cleaner and more inclusive city for all. As a society, we ought to be ashamed that so many houses lie derilict while thousands remain homeless. Meanwhile, there are a small number of extremists who seek to use the failings of our housing and health care systems as wedge issues to whip up hate against vulnerable people seeking protection.

These extremists do not represent our city. If elected I will do my utmost to end the dual scourges of deriliciton and homelessness plaguing our city, without ever resorting to hateful scapegoating.”