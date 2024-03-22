French Ambassador visits Munster Technological University

22 March 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

MTU FIACHT 2024

That’s the name of the Franco-Irish Cook & Serve Competition, focusing on Sustainability, Innovation, and Teamwork at Munster Technological University, Bishopstown Campus, Cork. Teams from France and Ireland, comprising students skilled in both culinary arts and restaurant service, collaborate to present a three-course meal. This year’s competition, promoting cross-cultural collaboration and culinary excellence, highlights the unique talents of emerging chefs and servers in an international arena.

H.E. Vincent Guérend, Ambassador of France to Ireland, Prof. Maggie Cusack, President of Munster Technological University, guests and students, attended the event.