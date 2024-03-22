15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
22nd March, 2024

French Ambassador visits Munster Technological University

22 March 2024
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

MTU FIACHT 2024

That’s the name of the Franco-Irish Cook & Serve Competition, focusing on Sustainability, Innovation, and Teamwork at Munster Technological University, Bishopstown Campus, Cork. Teams from France and Ireland, comprising students skilled in both culinary arts and restaurant service, collaborate to present a three-course meal. This year’s competition, promoting cross-cultural collaboration and culinary excellence, highlights the unique talents of emerging chefs and servers in an international arena.

H.E. Vincent Guérend, Ambassador of France to Ireland, Prof. Maggie Cusack, President of Munster Technological University, guests and students, attended the event.

French students from Munster Technological University stand together with Prof. Maggie Cusack, President of MTU, and H.E. Vincent Guérend, Ambassador of France to Ireland, during the FIACHT 2024 event. This unique gathering, held at MTU’s Bishopstown Campus in Cork, showcases the vibrant cross-cultural collaboration between France and Ireland, particularly in the realm of culinary arts and restaurant service. The event not only highlights the talents and innovation of students but also celebrates the strong educational and cultural bonds between the two nations. Photo by Joleen Cronin.

Prof. Maggie Cusack, President of Munster Technological University, and H.E. Vincent Guérend, Ambassador of France to Ireland, at MTU FIACHT 2024, the Franco-Irish Cook & Serve Competition, focusing on Sustainability, Innovation, and Teamwork, at Munster Technological University, Bishopstown Campus, Cork. Teams from France and Ireland, comprising students skilled in both culinary arts and restaurant service, collaborate to present a three-course meal. This year’s competition, promoting cross-cultural collaboration and culinary excellence, highlights the unique talents of emerging chefs and servers in an international arena. The university’s iconic backdrop underscores the event’s significance and the enduring partnership between France and Ireland. Photo by Joleen Cronin

MTU students Beth Scally, Bipin Paul, and Jessica Conway at MTU FIACHT 2024, the Franco-Irish Cook & Serve Competition emphasising Sustainability, Innovation, and Teamwork, hosted at Munster Technological University, Bishopstown Campus, Cork. This premier event assembles teams from France and Ireland, comprising students specialising in culinary arts and restaurant service, in a collaborative effort to create a three-course meal. This year’s competition serves as a platform for cross-cultural collaboration and culinary excellence, showcasing the exceptional skills of emerging chefs and servers on an international stage. Photo: Joleen Cronin

Cllr. Colette Finn, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Prof. Maggie Cusack, President of Munster Technological University, John O’Halloran, President of University College Cork, and Rob Horgan, Vice President of Cork Chamber, at MTU FIACHT 2024. This esteemed Franco-Irish Cook & Serve Competition, hosted at the Bishopstown Campus of Cork, promotes Sustainability, Innovation, and Teamwork. It brings together teams from France and Ireland, comprising students specialising in culinary arts and restaurant service, to collaborate on presenting a three-course meal. This year’s event accentuates the significance of cross-cultural collaboration and culinary excellence, illuminating the unique talents of emerging chefs and servers in an international context. Photo: Joleen Cronin

AREA: CORK CITY, AREA: SOUTH CORK, EDUCATION, NEWS
Labour Party select Cork City North West candidate
Previous Post
31 Cork students receive entrance awards from Trinity  
Next Post