31 Cork students receive entrance awards from Trinity  

23 March 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Educaiton

31 students from Cork were among a total of 626 first-year students from Ireland and overseas who received prestigious Entrance Exhibition Awards for the 2023/4 academic year from Trinity College Dublin.

The awards go to students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, above a minimum of 500 CAO points (or equivalent).

Many former awardees have gone on to make a significant contribution to the economic, cultural, and political life of Ireland and beyond. Past Exhibitioners include Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The students come from 445 different schools and from all 32 counties on the island of Ireland as well as 28 countries overseas.

The awards were delivered at three ceremonies at Trinity, to which the students and their school principals were invited.

Provost of Trinity Dr Linda Doyle said: “The Entrance Exhibition Awards are our way of recognising these fantastic students and acknowledging the huge effort they put into their Leaving Certificate exams. I am really honoured that they have chosen Trinity College Dublin for this next step of their education.

“This year’s award recipients are now in the First Year of their studies and I hope they are finding their studies enjoyable and rewarding, and enjoying the huge variety of clubs and societies in Trinity.

“Our Entrance Exhibition Awards programme includes a special event for school principals, and I want to really acknowledge the amazing work of principals, teachers and school staff who are so dedicated in making sure that students achieve their full potential.”

Students who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school with at least 500 points in the Leaving Certificate (or its equivalent EU/EEA second-level final examinations) are eligible for an Entrance Exhibition Award. This includes bonus points for Mathematics. When more than one student from a school gets the same high points, all receive an award.

The Entrance Exhibition Awards were awarded to 408 students from Leinster (257 from Dublin), 84 from Munster, 53 from Connacht and 44 from Ulster.

Awards also went to students from the following countries: Austria (2), Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Finland, France, Germany (4), Greece , Hungary, India, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal (2), Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland (2), Ukraine (3) and UK (excluding NI) (5).

Awardees (listed below) received a certificate and a €150 book token.

Coláiste An Chraoibhin,Dunthane Road,Fermoy,Co. Cork Cork Munster 1 Cian O Callaghan Coláiste Choilm,Ballincollig,Co. Cork Cork Munster 1 Amy Coleman Coláiste Mhuire,Realt Na Mara,Crosshaven,Corcaigh Cork Munster 1 Gabrielle Corcoran Community School,Innishmore, Ballincollig,Co Cork Cork Munster 1 Anne Venables Presentation Convent,Ard Aoibhinn,Bandon,Co Cork Cork Munster 1 Eimear Donegan St Marys Secondary School,Convent Of Mercy,Mallow,Co Cork Cork Munster 1 Lauren Mac Dermott

Christ The King Sec School,South Douglas Road,Cork City Cork Munster 1 Erin Francesca Tampus Coláiste De La Salle,Macroom,Co Cork Cork Munster 1 Dylan Wenger Coláiste Pobail Bheanntrai,Seskin,Bantry,Co Cork Cork Munster 1 Sean Obiora Onovo Community School,Bishopstown,Cork City Cork Munster 1 Mariam Diarrassouba Grammar School,Bandon,Co Cork Cork Munster 1 Caoimhe Mary White Kinsale Community School,Kinsale,Co. Cork Cork Munster 1 Eimer Hayes Regina Mundi College,Douglas Road,Cork City Cork Munster 1 Ella Rose Hayden Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty, Co. Cork Cork Munster 2 Nooran Al Rubaiee Alannah Wrynn Scoil Mhuire,2 Sydney Place,Wellington Road,Cork City Cork Munster 1 Aoibhinn Fitzgerald Scoil Na Mbraithre,Rath Luirc,Co Chorcai Cork Munster 1 Oisin O Sullivan St Aloysius School,Carrigtwohill,Cork Cork Munster 1 Nell Mac Hale St Marys High School,Midleton,Co Cork Cork Munster 1 Lily Hayes Nally