Cork Radio station goes live today

23 March 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork City Community Radio is back on 100.5FM from Saturday, March 23rd

Cork City Community Radio is proud to announce our return to the airwaves, starting March 23rd. Every Saturday, Sunday and Monday, we’ll be broadcasting live with a wide variety of shows, including:

-Spotlight on Cork: focusing on community groups and individuals active across Cork city, as well as topical societal issues.

-The Jazz Club: a time capsule of historical jazz hits, from artists such as Cole Porter, Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald and many more.

-Screen Connections: a curation of memorable movie soundtracks, accompanied by insights on your favourite screen legends.

-Live at Five: an assortment of notable community figures – from chimney sweeps, to dog-trainers, to master barbers.

-Hello Africa: opening a window to the very best music from the world’s second-largest continent.

-The Sunday Papers: a balanced and informed panel, previewing the weekend’s biggest stories.

Accompanying this eclectic programming is the very best music from every decade, informative features on local community organisations, and up-to-date news bulletins on the hour, every hour.

“Be sure to join us online at CR.ie, on your smart speaker, or on 100.5 FM.”