23 March 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Tonight, Saturday 23rd of March, at 8.30pm, millions of people across the planet will unite to show they care about the future of our planet, by switching off lights for 1 hour.

What is Earth Hour?

Earth Hour is one of the world’s biggest Environmental Actions.

This annual event encourages people, schools, homes, communities, businesses & buildings of all types, to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour, from 8.30 to 9.30pm, as a symbol of commitment to the planet – and to help create a more sustainable world for the future.

Earth hour is the moment when people across the globe unite by switching off lights to show they care about the future of our planet.

Why Join In?

The point of Earth Hour is not just to save energy for one hour; it’s also a symbolic event that shows we can all make a difference in the fight against Climate Change and to help our World. If we all work together, even small little changes can make a big difference!

It is also a chance to encourage governments and businesses to take more action on climate change.

Let’s take time out to appreciate nature, biodiversity and reflect on what our Environment means to you by joining Earth Hour 2024.