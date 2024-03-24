EuroMillions player in Cork wins €500,000

24 March 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

National Lottery players in Cork and Mayo are being urged to check their tickets very carefully from the weekend as two players had incredible wins across Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw saw a Rebel County player become a top prize winner after they scooped the life-changing amount of €500,000. The Cork winner got their weekend started in style after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket at Downey’s Spar on the Main Street in Castletownroche.

The winning numbers in the Friday 22nd March EuroMillions Plus draw were: 02, 03, 14, 21, 24.

As there was no winner of the €29,416,867 up for grabs in the main EuroMillions draw on Friday night, Tuesday’s jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €40 million.

Meanwhile, it was a Mayo Lotto player jumping for joy on Saturday night after matching five numbers and the bonus in the main draw to win an incredible €87,616. The Maritime County player became the biggest winner of the night after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at Casey’s Knockcroghery in Castlebar.

The winning numbers in the Saturday 23rd March Lotto draw were: 13, 14, 19, 24, 30, 40 and the bonus was 07.

Saturday’s draw saw over 97,000 players win prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games. As there was no outright winner of the €5,688,840 jackpot on offer, Wednesday’s jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €6 million.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “It’s been a big weekend for two National Lottery players in Ireland. A Cork EuroMillions player was the biggest winner of the weekend and now has a ticket worth a massive €500,000. We are encouraging any of our Rebel County players who may have purchased their tickets for the Friday night draw in the Castletownroche area to check their tickets immediately as one player could have a huge prize waiting for them. And of course, they weren’t the only big winner! A Mayo Lotto player had plenty to celebrate on Saturday night after matching five numbers and the bonus to win €87,616.”

“The two biggest winners from the weekend are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. They should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prizes in Lotto HQ.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 36 years ago. In 2022 alone, €259.5 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun.