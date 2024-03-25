‘Gamechanger menopause drug must be made available through drugs scheme’

25 March 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil Public Health Spokesperson Aindrias Moynihan TD recently called for a new gamechanger menopause drug to be made available through the Drugs Payment Scheme.

The Cork North West TD told the Dáil Veoza is significant drug because it is suitable for women with contraindications to Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).

“Veoza is a new drug coming to market hopefully in April this year and could be a gamechanger for women who cannot use HRT products to control symptoms of the menopause,” he said.

“There are many women with contraindications to HRT who have had oestrogen positive breast cancer or ovarian cancer.

“The drug, which which was recently approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is prohibitively expensive. In the US it currently costs about $550 per month. Once it is introduced into the Irish market it needs to be added to the DPS immediately.

“Patients and families deserve access to this new drug which is a gamechanger for women suffering from the menopause and who cannot take HRT.”

Deputy Moynihan’s Fianna Fáil colleague, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD, in response to a parliamentary question from Deputy Moynihan, described Veoza as a very new development for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause.

“As the Deputy will be aware, this Government is prioritising women’s healthcare and including the provision of acute services for menopause. The Deputy would be further aware that we’re allocating 30 million euros in funding for new medicines this year, €20 million in Budget 2024 and a further €10 million from efficiencies, which obviously is critical to the authorisation of any medicines.

“Veoza was authorised by the European Medicines Agency only in October of 2023. The company marketing it submitted an application for reimbursement to the HSE on the 8th of February. It is now at the first stage of the process, a rapid review by the National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics. My officials will be following its progress with interest.”