EPA installs car chargers at their own premises

24 March 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

ePower has completed the installation of electric vehicle chargers at EPA locations across the country, including at its headquarters in Co Wexford. The leading Irish EV charger company will service and maintain the equipment as part of a contract with the Environmental Protection Agency which ePower secured through an open tender process.

The EPA’s purpose is to protect, improve and restore the environment through regulation, scientific knowledge and working with others. A total of 13 ePower commercial chargers are included in the project across seven Environmental Protection Agency locations, which will service the organisation’s fleet of electric vehicles.

CEO of ePower John O’Keeffe says they’re proud to support the EPA: “We were thrilled to get the opportunity to work with the team at the EPA. They’re an incredibly important organisation doing great work around the country and we look forward to playing our part in making sure they can do that with a reliable network of EV chargers”.

The announcement comes following ePower’s recent opening of a base in Dublin in response to a growing demand for its services. With Government targets of 180,000 Electric Vehicles (EVs) on our roads by 2025 and 945,000 by 2030, the company is increasingly active in the installation of public chargers nationally. This ties in with Ireland’s aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030 and reach net-zero no later than 2050, within which the transport sector plays a significant role.

ePower is the number one provider of domestic charging in Ireland by market share. It aims to give every driver the ability to run and charge an electric vehicle wherever they are.