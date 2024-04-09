EirGrid to host cable construction information events on the Celtic Interconnector project

9 April 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

EirGrid, the operator of Ireland’s electricity grid is set to hold two cable construction information events on the Celtic Interconnector project.

As part of ongoing information and engagement activities, two cable construction information days will be held today from 4pm to 6.30pm and tomorrow Wednesday, April 10 from 6pm to 8pm at The Midleton Park Hotel, Midleton.

With works progressing on this key strategic energy project, linking the electricity grids of Ireland and France, these events will provide information regarding what communities can expect as trenching and ducting works continue on roads north and east of Midleton later this month.

The events will detail approximate timeline of works and information regarding traffic management.

It will also be an opportunity to meet the EirGrid Celtic Interconnector team and its contractor’s liaison officer. The team will be available to answer questions regarding cable construction works and to advise how members of the public can keep up to date as works continue throughout the delivery of this subsea infrastructure project, which will allow the exchange of electricity between the two countries.

Speaking ahead of the information sessions, EirGrid’s chief infrastructure officer, Michael Mahon said: “We are committed to keeping the public informed as works continue. Our contractors have already made great progress since trenching and ducting works began in November, with over six kilometres of trenching and ducting completed on the route from Knockraha to Ballyadam, near Carrigtwohill.

The EirGrid project team thanks all impacted communities and road users along the route for their patience as we work to deliver this vital project. We encourage people to come along to these events to receive updates on all aspects of cable construction works and what they can expect in their area during this latest phase.

To find out more about the project, and read the latest Celtic Interconnector Project Community Newsletter visit www.eirgrid.ie/celticinterconnector