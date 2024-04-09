Nano Nagle Place Celebrates Member of Staff’s Recognition by the Lord Mayor of Cork

9 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Nano Nagle Place is delighted to announce the recognition of Cork Migrant Centre’s Programme Coordinator, Dr Naomi Masheti ,as the esteemed recipient of the Lord Mayor’s Civic Award in 2024.

Dr Masheti will be recognised and awarded on the night of Wednesday 10th April in Cork City Hall as part of the Lord Mayor’s s Civic and Voluntary Awards, 2024. Dr Masheti will be presented with her award in recognition by Cork City Council for her contribution to the city’s unique generosity of spirit.

Currently a Psychosocial Practitioner at Cork Migrant Centre and a guest lecturer at the School of Psychology, University College Cork, Dr Masheti is an accomplished scholar and a three-time graduate of UCC. She is also the recipient of the UCC 2020 Athena SWAN Equality Award.

CEO of Nano Nagle Place, John Smith, has this to say about Dr Masheti’s recognition, “on behalf of all of us here at Nano Nagle Place I would like to congratulate Dr Naomi Masheti on this fantastic achievement and well-deserved recognition of her work and contribution to social justice. Naomi is a valued colleague and is a pioneer for a progressive and empowerment driven approach to supporting those who are in need of support. We are immensely proud of Naomi.”

This year marks the 21st edition of the Lord Mayor’s Community Voluntary Awards. More than 600 organisations regularly engage in the community and voluntary sectors, creating a collective togetherness and caring solidarity that defines the spirit of Cork City.

Cllr Kieran McCarthy, Lord Mayor, offers the following praise “Cork is a city that values its people, a city that promotes culture, heritage, learning, health & wellbeing. We are a city of engaged neighbourhoods and communities but above all, a city of welcomes. These awards celebrate that welcome and inclusiveness in a myriad of ways.”

About Nano Nagle Place:

Nano Nagle Place is a multi-award winning site of living heritage, which has won the internationally prestigious Council of Europe Museum Prize for 2022. Officially opened in December 2017 by former President of Ireland Dr Mary McAleese, Nano Nagle Place includes a museum dedicated to the life of Nano Nagle; sensitively restored architecture from the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries; beautiful hidden gardens; the grave of Nano Nagle; the fabulous Good Day Deli café; a Cork focused design and gift shop; an archive for the Presentation Sisters; accommodation for three resident Sisters; offices for the Provincial Leadership Team and, rooms available for community, charity and business meetings. The Lantern Project and Cork Migrant Centre community development projects also call Nano Nagle Place home and make Nano Nagle’s care through education real in the 21st century.

Nano Nagle Place is a registered charity (20077921) and is working towards full compliance of The Governance Code, a code of practice for good governance of community, voluntary and charitable organisations in Ireland.