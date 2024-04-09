Council did not issue any dog fouling fines in 2023, nor in first quarter of 2024

9 April 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Not one fine issued in 2024 Q1 – No fine in 2023 as a whole – System is not fit for purpose says Labour Candidate

Only one issued in 2022, two in 2021, none in 2020 or 2019

Labour Party Candidate for Cork City South East Ward Peter Horgan has received confirmation from Cork City Council that no dog fouling fines were issued for Q1 2024. Mr Horgan said a drastic rearrangement of the bye-laws around dog fouling is required and that the local elections this June needs to give impetus to such changes.

“Not one fine in 2024 to date. None in 2023 yet knocking. On doors it is an issue that is regularly raised. One needs to only walk around to see the impact in our city and walking areas,” said Mr Horgan.

“The mind continues to boggle at the seemingly disinterested approach to tackle dog fouling in City Hall. This will only be resolved through a change In approach by a new byelaw and proactive method of tackling the issue. The fact that the current bye-law is so restrictive, and acknowledged by Council management, yet remains unchanged either at local or national level, shows the level of political will attached to this matter.

“Cobh gives out dog bags every week to dog walkers. Carrigaline has specific bins, but in the city it is a shrug your shoulders approach from all stakeholders.”

“We need a new byelaw that brings zero tolerance. Incentivise operations to happen early morning and late night and show that fines are coming and will be pursued. The nature of those who do not clean up is that they know they will not be pursued for the fine. We are spending money on posters that do not have an impact. It is not 5 year olds not cleaning up after their dog, and we have to be honest on that. There is a level of personal responsibility and ownership but that is not getting through.

We still don’t see any dog bins on the Blackrock Line or the Marina, or even on the new Tramore Valley link Walk in Grange. It’s an area that certain people want to actively forget exists but it is a public health concern.”