Historic ‘East Gate wall’ in Ballincollig will not be knocked for Bus access

10 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin local area representative for Ballincollig and candidate for Cork City South West, Joe Lynch, has described as a ‘victory for people power’ confirmation that the National Transport Authority has abandoned its plans to knock through the East Gate wall in Ballincollig as part of its ‘BusConnects Cork’ proposals.

Joe Lynch said:

“Following the publication of the third round of proposals for ‘BusConnects Cork’ in November last year, it became clear that the National Transport Authority’s proposals – if they went ahead – were going to fundamentally alter the character of Ballincollig and the area surrounding Healy’s Bar by knocking through the East Gate wall.

“What was being proposed was detrimental to our village’s heritage and its history, and it was vital that members of the public had their say.

“The people of Ballincollig mobilised in numbers; with many making standalone submissions to the NTA and almost 1,500 people – at the deadline for submissions – signing the petition calling for the concerns of residents and businesses in the village to be taken seriously.

“The campaign to preserve the character and history of our village has succeeded, and the people of Ballincollig have won; with the NTA confirming that their proposals to knock through the East Gate wall have been abandoned. This is a real victory for people power. Ní neart go cur le chéile.”