Cork City FC Women’s Team partner with local businesses for 2024 season

18 April 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC has confirmed two new partnerships with local businesses for the Senior Women’s Team.

Affidea ExpressCare, located in the Elysian in Cork City, will be the back of shorts sponsor for the Senior Women’s Team for the 2024 season. Affidea ExpressCare’s walk-in service treats patients for minor injuries and illnesses and offers an alternative to hospital Emergency Departments.

Colours Hair & Beauty in Mount Oval, Rochestown will be Match Day Partner for the home games for the 2024 season. Colours Hair & Beauty has a team of specialists in hair, nails, brows, make-up and skincare.

Eva Mangan is Captain of the Cork City FC Senior Women’s Team and said; “Our squad continues to grow from strength to strength and we wouldn’t be able to succeed both on and off the pitch without the support of local businesses. The partnerships mean that we can invest in our training facilities and coaching which is really important to our performance. We want to be able to continue to make our match days an enjoyable experience for fans and we thank Affidea ExpressCare and Colours Hair & Beauty for their support.”

Cork City FC has established good relationships with some leading organisations including Zeus Packaging, UCC, Bons Secours Hospital, Mardyke Arena UCC, OCE Electrical, Sonas Bathrooms and Hennebry Financial Services, among others.

Anthony O’Sullivan is Commercial Director of Cork City FC; “We really appreciate all the support we’ve received from our sponsors and partners and we want to thank Affidea ExpressCare and Colours Hair & Beauty for coming on board as our latest sponsors for the women’s team. We are always open to new collaborations and exciting opportunities with new businesses. Anyone who would like to get involved can contact me directly at anthony@corkcityfc.ie”