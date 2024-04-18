Cork Financial Advisory Company Alpha Wealth Celebrates 10-Year Business Milestone

18 April 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Join the Alpha Wealth 10-Year Anniversary event on April 26th, which will include an address from Minister for Finance Michael McGrath.

This April, Cork financial advisory company Alpha Wealth celebrates 10 years of providing impartial, personalised financial advice to individuals, families, and companies across Ireland.

Founded by Nick Charalambous in 2014, Alpha Wealth’s client base has expanded to over 4,000 over the past decade. Each receives tailored advice to meet their financial goals, including asset management, retirement planning, tax advice, and investment strategies.

Headquartered in Little Island, Cork, with offices in Cork and Dublin, Alpha Wealth has established itself as a key player in financial services in Ireland. It currently manages assets of over €250 million, demonstrating a capability to deliver economic growth and management.

From an initial team of three, Alpha Wealth is now supported by a team of more than 10 qualified financial advisors with plans for further expansion. The acquisition of Greg Barrett Financial Services in 2023 accelerated the company’s growth and client reach.

Alpha Wealth is focused on continued growth and innovation. It aims to expand its service portfolio and set new industry standards for client engagement and service delivery, including transitioning to digital platforms and introducing financial webinars,

Alpha Wealth Managing Director Nick Charalambous said: “Celebrating 10 years at Alpha Wealth, I am delighted to look back at what we have achieved. Our focus has always been on delivering tailored financial solutions to each client. I’m really excited about embracing the future with the excellent team at Alpha Wealth. Our journey from a small team in Penrose Wharf to a leading financial advisory firm is a testament to the dedication of both our clients and employees. We look forward to shaping the future of financial services with the same passion and commitment in the next decade with our aim to continue to exceed client expectations.

To mark the milestone, on April 26th, Alpha Wealth is hosting a 10-Year Anniversary Event at the Alpha Wealth Little Island Office, open for local business owners and members of the public to join from 12.30 – 1.30 pm.

The event will include an insightful address from Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, who will speak briefly about the Employment Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS)* and the current financial landscape.

Cork comedian Reggie from The Blackrock Road will also deliver a 15-minute sketch. Guests will be in with the chance to win two free tickets for Reggie’s new stand-up show in the Everyman Theatre, Reggie for President. There will also be complimentary coffee from local coffee roasters, 5 Mile Coffee, who are currently raising investment through EIIS, as well as food and refreshments.

Book a financial review with Alpha Wealth at www.alphawealth.ie for trusted financial advice on tax savings, pensions, investments, and more.