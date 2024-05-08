Douglas and Glanmire Credit Unions renamed ‘Elevate’

8 May 2024

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Douglas Credit Union and Glanmire & District Credit Unions will be known as Elevate Credit Union following their amalgamation earlier this year. The new name was officially unveiled by Finance Minister Michael McGrath T.D. at an event held in the Douglas office on Friday, May 3rd.

The name Elevate was proposed by Jimmy Harte, a transition year student at Rochestown College. Explaining his choice, Jimmy stated; “Elevate represents progress and reaching higher aspirations. With the amalgamation of credit unions, they are striving for improvement and aiming to achieve new heights with their goals and objectives.”

Douglas Credit Union has awarded the teenager with a financial bursary towards his education.

Elevate was chosen from three shortlisted names due to its positive connotations, modern appeal, and alignment with the union’s strategic vision and aspirations for the future.

The merger, which came about as a result of the modern needs of consumers, will make banking more convenient for members.

The new bigger Credit Union will offer members access to a wider network of branches and a broader range of financial products including Mortgages, Current Accounts, competitive loan options, savings and innovative digital banking solutions.

Minister McGrath welcomed the decision and said; “The amalgamation of Douglas and Glanmire Credit Unions represents an exciting step forward in enhancing financial services for the community. Elevate embodies the spirit of aspiration and progress, reflecting the union’s commitment to its members and the region’s economic development.”

Founded in 1964, Douglas Credit Union has served as a pillar of financial support for the local community, offering fair access to credit and empowering members to take control of their finances. The merger with Glanmire & District Credit Union, following the previous merger with PassageWest & Monkstown CU in 2016, further strengthens this commitment, providing enhanced services and support across both communities.

Roy McKnight, CEO of Elevate Credit Union, remarked; “We are excited about this next chapter as Elevate. This merger represents a union of strengths, resources, and dedication, enabling us to better serve our members and communities. Elevate reflects our shared commitment to progress, innovation, and community development.”