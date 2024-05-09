Warnings about sunbed use and sun exposure which can have serious impacts on your skin

9 May 2024

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

As May marks Skin Cancer Awareness Month, experts are urging the public to be aware of the dangers of sun exposure, sunbeds and the importance of early detection.

According to Dr Shane Redmond of the Rose Clinic, the use of sunbeds can significantly increase the risk of skin cancer, even after just one session. Sunbeds emit UV rays that can be up to 15 times stronger than the midday Mediterranean sun, posing a grave threat to skin health.

Dr. Shane Redmond, Medical Director at Rose Clinic, said, “More people develop skin cancer due to indoor tanning than lung cancer due to smoking.”

Statistics reveal the alarming truth about skin cancer in Ireland, with over 13,000 new cases diagnosed annually. Among these cases, over 12,000 are non-melanoma skin cancers, while 1,100 are melanomas. Additionally, usage of sunbeds before the age of 35 increases the risk of cancer by 60%.

“Skin cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in Ireland annually. It’s crucial that we raise awareness about the dangers of indoor tanning and encourage safer practices under the sun.”

As Skin Cancer Awareness Month unfolds, Rose Clinic urges the public to prioritise skin health and seek professional guidance for any concerns.

Seven Signs of Skin Cancer:

New or changing spots that are not brown

Skin changes in odd places

A lesion that bleeds

A painful lesion

A lesion that itches

A spot with a crater-like appearance

Rapid growth of a spot

Rose Clinic specialises in skin health and mole mapping, utilising advanced technology such as digital dermoscopy to identify skin issues early on. The clinic’s multidisciplinary approach, led by experienced practitioners, ensures comprehensive care for patients concerned about their skin.

For more information about Rose Clinic and its services, visit www.roseclinic.ie