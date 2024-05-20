€1 Million Euro Lotto Win in Cobh

20 May 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A local family run store nestled in Cobh has been revealed as the store that sold the winning ticket in Friday night’s (17th May) EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.

Corcoran’s Centra in Rushbrooke Centre, Cobh, Co. Cork sold the winning ticket, worth €1,005,000. In every EuroMillions draw, the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ sees 10 raffle codes generated with each winning €5,000. All 10 winning raffle codes drawn in Friday night’s draw were put into an additional draw to see which 1 of the 10 codes would win the Must Be Won €1 million amount, on top of the usual €5,000 prize for the category.

The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning raffle code in Friday night’s (17th May) EuroMillions draw, which is worth €1,005,000 million to one Cork player is: I-QQN-12284.

Owner of the store Alan Corcoran said he was over the moon to get the call, as this is the biggest win his store has had to date: “I’m absolutely delighted, I cannot put into words what this means for us! It’s our first big win in the store and we just hope it’s one of our loyal regular customers. We’re definitely going to share this joy with our hardworking staff and give them a little treat. They’re honestly such a mighty bunch, and we’re looking forward to celebrating with them. We’re also looking forward to the buzz this will create over the next couple of days, and we wish the winner every best with their prize”.

The National Lottery has urged all players in the Rebel County to check their tickets very carefully, and if they are the winner, they are advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize at Lotto HQ.

Sarah Ruane, Spokesperson from the National Lottery said: “Friday night’s draw saw over 45,000 players in Ireland win prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus draws with a Cork player officially becoming the biggest winner of the night after scooping €1,005,000 in the special Ireland Only Raffle. We are appealing to all of our players in the Cork area to make sure to check their tickets carefully, especially the Raffle codes, as one player has a life-changing prize waiting to be claimed. The first thing the winner should do is sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should then make contact with our prize claims team who will make arrangements for them to visit Lotto HQ to collect their incredible prize.”