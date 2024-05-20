Cork Summer Show 2024 takes place on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June 2024

20 May 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The countdown to summer is on, and Cork is buzzing with preparations for one of its greatest traditions, the Cork Summer Show. The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn was guest of honour at the official launch of a preview of this year’s event, which took place at the historic Camden Fort Meager in Crosshaven.

Speaking at the event, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn said

“Cork County Council is proud to be a lead sponsor of the Cork Summer Show again this year. It is a highlight of the summer showcasing the best of Cork County and celebrating the very best of our local food, innovation, farming heritage, craft and design and music.”

The show is the signature of summer for tens of thousands of people from Cork and around Munster who visit and take part in this remarkable gathering.

With a history spanning more than two centuries, it continues to ignite imaginations and is gearing up for its biggest and best show yet!

There are 20 themed zones and acres of traditional agricultural competitions and equestrian events, stalls, displays and marquees to explore, all set in the lush surrounds of the Cork Showgrounds at Curraheen.

Enjoy the sounds of the summer at our mainstage, with its famous straw bale seating, where you can check out great acts, including Jerry Fish, James Keegan, Fiona Kennedy, Gina and the Champions, the Céilí Allstars, DJ Jim X Comet and on-stage entertainment just for kids.

You’ll find hundreds of picnic tables, where you can relax with great food from our food village or even bring your own packed lunch, and it’s all just minutes away from Cork City!

Cork Summer Show is a fun day out with lots to discover for the whole family. You can meet farm animals, explore the world of agriculture, visit the equestrian zone, check out competitions, great music, art, horticulture, and gardening.

Whet your appetite with great food, brush up your culinary skills by watching live demonstrations by top chefs or take part in one of many talks delivered by food experts.

There are fascinating educational exhibits, talks and lectures, as well as an opportunity to see all the latest technology, with farm and garden machinery and motors to browse. You can take a trip down memory lane and check out the classics in the vintage motors and machinery zone.

Or, if you prefer to shop ‘til you drop, there’s the wide array of market stalls, featuring outstanding local producers, with a particular focus on arts, craft, design, and food.

If you’re looking for that adrenaline rush, check out the thrilling funfair or for an overload of cuteness visit the pet dog show or the browse pet zone.

This year’s show will also feature several displays from visiting organisations, including tethered hot air balloons demonstrated by Ballooning Ireland and an exhilarating tug-of-war championship with TOWI.

We invite you to browse and be inspired by the Local Enterprise Zone, supported by the three Local Enterprise Offices in Cork City and County. This fascinating marquee is a showcase of 50 vibrant local Cork businesses, highlighting arts, crafts, food, clothing and more. Meet and support local entrepreneurs, learn about their journeys, discover innovative local Cork products, and sample outstanding artisan food.

For further details see: https://www.corksummershow.com/show-zones/local-enterprise

Talks and Lectures

Get expert advice and pick up some great tips at one of the many interactive lectures, talks and demos taking place at this year’s show:

Food Zone

Live Demos:

Mathew Brownie , a regular on Virgin Media’s Ireland AM brings you ‘a taste of Cork’

, a regular on Virgin Media’s Ireland AM brings you ‘a taste of Cork’ Arun Kapil Spice Expert and founder of Green Saffron

Spice Expert and founder of Green Saffron Athula Kuruppuachchige , a top chef who has worked at high end hotels including being head chef at the Hayfield Manor. He will tantalise your tastebuds with ‘a taste of Asian fusion’

, a top chef who has worked at high end hotels including being head chef at the Hayfield Manor. He will tantalise your tastebuds with ‘a taste of Asian fusion’ Sandra Murphy of the Metropole Hotel brings a local flair.

of the Metropole Hotel brings a local flair. Martin Buckley , of the Lifeboat Inn will cook up dishes ‘inspired by West Cork’.

, of the Lifeboat Inn will cook up dishes ‘inspired by West Cork’. Deirdre Doyle – The Cool Food School presents hands on demos and classes for healthy eating for kids.

Talks

Dr Alan Kelly (UCC) discussing functional foods.

(UCC) discussing functional foods. Kara O’Donnell – You are what you Eat.

– You are what you Eat. Cathy Fitzgibbon (The Culinary Celt) – Seasonal Food and Mindful Eating.

Horticulture Zone & Floral Art Zones:

As part of a much-expanded series of lectures and talks brought to you by AOIFA – The Association of Irish Floral Artists and a range of horticulture talks for those green fingers.

There will be a wide range of talks from experts, including Nora Gallagher, Ann Hester, Margret Mulchinock, Eileen O’Brien, Rose Hickey, and Malcolm Kitt from AOIFA.

You can also explore the impressive UCC / MAS grassland demonstration area where you can learn about biodiversity and talk to experts and academics from University College Cork about this fascinating project.

The Cork Summer Show has something for everyone and is where memories of great summers are made.

Visit www.corksummershow.com to buy tickets, enter the many competitions and keep up to date with all the latest news about the show.