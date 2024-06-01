1 June 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Old Custom of “Dancing at the Crossroads” To Resume at Laharn Cross This Weekend

The old tradition and historic custom of open air cross roads dancing will resume at Laharn Cross, Lombardstown, Mallow on this Sunday, 2nd June 2024.

The return of traditional Irish music and dance is long awaited by many, especially with the current spell of fine weather.

Situated on the foot of Baelic Mountain in the heart of North Cork, Laharn Cross is the location where people gather each and every Sunday night throughout the summer months from 8 – 10pm. Large crowds will step it out on the raised timber platform to dance the night away to live music to bands such as Denis, Christy & the Marino Band, C & M Sound, The Singing Jarvey plus many many more.

Waltzes, quicksteps, foxtrots, not to mention polkas, shoe the donkey and the siege of Ennis will be the order of the evening for the hundreds of enthusiastic dancers who gather for two hours to dance the night at this historic crossroads which is known by many avid dancers throughout Munster and beyond.

Mary P. O’Sullivan, Chairperson of Laharn Community Action CLG said “We are thrilled to be re-opening at Laharn Cross this June Bank Holiday weekend. We had a wonderful year weather wise last year and we are hoping for the same again this year. The tradition of dancing at the crossroads is alive and well here at Laharn Cross and we are looking forward to everyone returning and seeing both young and old taking part.

“We look forward to a great summer of entertainment. Everyone is invited; the fun is free, though we do ask people to contribute a few euros in the donation boxes which go towards the cost of the live bands”.

Don’t be feared if we get the “odd” wet summer evening – as it’s only a ‘quick hop, skip and a jump’ away from Laharn Heritage Centre where the dancing can continue if the weather isn’t favourable. The centre is located about one kilometre away from Laharn Cross.

Pat Daly kicks off proceedings on Sunday 2nd June 2023. Bands appearing at Laharn Cross for the month of June are as follows: